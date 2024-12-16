Naval chief meets Bahrain’s top civil, military leadership

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf met Bahrain’s top civil and military leadership during an official visit to the kingdom, aiming to strengthen defence ties and regional security cooperation.

According to a press release issued by the Directorate General Public Relations (Pakistan Navy) on Sunday, Adm Ashraf held meetings with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

Discussions centred on strengthening defence cooperation and reinforcing the longstanding ties between Pakistan and Bahrain. The king appreciated the Pakistan Navy’s role and commitment to regional maritime security and stability.

Later, the naval chief met Commander-in-Chief of Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Commander of the Bahrain National Guard General Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, and Comm­ander of the Royal Bahrain Naval Force (RBNF) Rear Admiral Ahmed Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Binali.

During these engagements, matters of mutual interest, including regional maritime security and bilateral defence collaboration, were discussed.

The naval chief emphasised the importance of enhancing interactions between the armed forces of both countries through joint exercises, mutual visits and training exchange programmes.

Adm Ashraf also visited the RBNF ship MANAMA and the Royal Command and Staff College.

In his address at the Royal Command and Staff College, the naval chief elaborated on the current and emerging environment in the Indian Ocean Region and highlighted the need for a region-centric maritime security construct.

The naval chief’s visit is expected to further strengthen and expand defence ties between the two brotherly nations, the press release said.

Published in Dawn, December 16th, 2024