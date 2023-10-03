DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 03, 2023

Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf appointed new naval chief

Dawn.com Published October 3, 2023 Updated October 3, 2023 03:00pm
Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf. — Radio Pakistan
Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf. — Radio Pakistan

Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf was on Tuesday appointed as the next Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), according to state-run Radio Pakistan.

Quoting a spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy, it said the change of command ceremony will be held in Islamabad on Saturday (October 7).

Vice Adm Ashraf will replace incumbent Naval Chief Adm Amjad Khan Niazi, who took charge of the Pakistan Navy in 2020.

The Radio Pakistan report said Vice Adm Ashraf was commissioned in the Operations Branch of the Pakistan Navy in 1989. He is a graduate of the National Defence University Islamabad, the US Naval War College and the UK’s Royal College of Defence Studies.

Vice Adm Ashraf has vast experience working in key command and staff positions. He is currently serving as the chief of staff at the Naval Headquarters.

In recognition of his exceptional professional services and valiance, Admiral Ashraf was awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Basalat.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

From hero to zero

From hero to zero

Arifa Noor
The infighting as the country tumbles from regime to regime and from set-up to set-up is so great that it infects everything around it.

Editorial

Relying on debt
Updated 03 Oct, 2023

Relying on debt

Sadly, the ruling military and civil elite haven’t grasped the seriousness of the economic crises.
Palestine abandoned
03 Oct, 2023

Palestine abandoned

IT appears to be only a matter of time before a normalisation deal is announced between Saudi Arabia and Israel....
Killjoys in Swat
03 Oct, 2023

Killjoys in Swat

IN yet another blow to women’s rights in Pakistan, a group of young, spirited girls seeking to participate in a...
Faizabad redux
Updated 02 Oct, 2023

Faizabad redux

TLP was allowed to flourish despite its virulent ideology, recurrently causing immense embarrassment for Pakistani authorities in later years.
Exporting beggars
02 Oct, 2023

Exporting beggars

A RECENT revelation by the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis during a briefing to the Senate has...
Brutalising society
02 Oct, 2023

Brutalising society

THE Senate Standing Committee on Interior passed a bill last week with a majority vote that favoured the public...