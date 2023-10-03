Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf appointed new naval chief

Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf was on Tuesday appointed as the next Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), according to state-run Radio Pakistan.

Quoting a spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy, it said the change of command ceremony will be held in Islamabad on Saturday (October 7).

Vice Adm Ashraf will replace incumbent Naval Chief Adm Amjad Khan Niazi, who took charge of the Pakistan Navy in 2020.

The Radio Pakistan report said Vice Adm Ashraf was commissioned in the Operations Branch of the Pakistan Navy in 1989. He is a graduate of the National Defence University Islamabad, the US Naval War College and the UK’s Royal College of Defence Studies.

Vice Adm Ashraf has vast experience working in key command and staff positions. He is currently serving as the chief of staff at the Naval Headquarters.

In recognition of his exceptional professional services and valiance, Admiral Ashraf was awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Basalat.