Google announces free one-year AI Pro Plan for Pakistani students

Dawn.com Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 03:00pm
Google’s Gemini logo is seen in this illustration taken on May 20, 2024. — Reuters/File
Google’s Gemini logo is seen in this illustration taken on May 20, 2024. — Reuters/File

Google announced on Thursday that Pakistani students of age 18 and above will be able to gain access to a free one-year subscription to its AI Pro plan.

According to a press release by the company, the offer is designed to help students “enhance their learning, research, and creativity through advanced AI tools — at no cost”.

The Gemini AI Pro Plan allows these students to access Google’s most capable AI features. These include the Gemini 2.5 Pro model, which gives higher access to its “most capable model” for features like Deep Research to assist with assignments, research, and creative projects.

Gemini is also available in Google Apps, “bringing AI assistance directly into Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Meet, helping students summarise emails, create study presentations, and analyse data more efficiently”.

Students also gain access to NotebookLM, Google’s personalised, AI-powered research and writing tool, and are given higher limits to tools for creating videos from text or photos, including Veo 3 in Gemini and Flow.

Finally, the offer includes two terabytes of cloud storage across Google Drive, Gmail, and Photos to securely store notes, projects, and other academic resources.

“This offer is part of Google’s broader mission to empower every student with the AI tools they need to advance their learning and unlock their creativity,” the press release said, adding that the plan was now available across multiple countries in the Asia-Pacific region, including Pakistan.

It invited eligible university students to sign up to get free access for up to a year.

