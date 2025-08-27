Google rolls out AI-powered search in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Google has launched its new ‘AI Mode’ in Pakistan, offering users access to its most advanced AI-powered search experience.

First introduced in the United States this year, the feature is now expanding globally, with Pakistan among the latest countries to gain access.

The tool, powered by a custom version of Gemini 2.5, enables people to ask longer and more complex questions that previously required multiple searches. Available in English, AI Mode can be accessed via the Google app on Android and iOS, as well as on mobile and desktop web.

In a statement, Google said that early testers have shown that queries are already two to three times longer than traditional searches, highlighting the tool’s usefulness for exploratory tasks such as comparing products, planning trips, or tackling “how-to” questions.

“It dives deep to answer multiple questions at once, with helpful links for further exploration,” the company said.

Google explained that Pakistani users can use ‘AI Mode’ for different use cases, including “Planning a trip” by writing a prompt about a trip to any place at a particular time and seeking suggestions from the AI mode for a five-day itinerary that balances sightseeing, adventure and local food experiences, with a follow-up prompt: “Can you recommend some local food spots or traditional dishes in that particular area?”

At the same time, the other prompts could be related to the education of children, such as the example of a child in grade 9 struggling with math. “Can you suggest free online resources in Pakistan to help with algebra and geometry?” and the follow-up prompt like “Can you recommend interactive apps or YouTube channels for grade 9 math practice?”

Behind the scenes, AI Mode uses a “query fan-out” technique, breaking down a user’s question into subtopics and running multiple searches simultaneously.

This approach allows Google to surface highly relevant content from across the web, combining it with information from the Knowledge Graph and real-time shopping data for billions of products.

The feature is also multimodal, allowing users to interact through text, voice or images. For example, a photo of unfamiliar spices at a local market could be uploaded with the question: “What are these spices and how can I use them in Pakistani cooking?” Follow-up questions can then be asked in a conversational style, creating a seamless browsing experience.

Google said AI Mode is designed to deliver deeper, smarter and more comprehensive results, but acknowledged that, as with any early-stage AI system, responses may not always be accurate.

Published in Dawn, August 27th, 2025