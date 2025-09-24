Google expands new AI plan to 40 more countries, including Pakistan

Google on Wednesday announced the rollout of its ‘Google AI Plus plan’ in 40 more countries, including Pakistan.

The plan was first launched in Indonesia earlier this month with “positive” reception. According to Google, the new plan opens up “more access to powerful AI tools to help people level up their productivity and creativity at an accessible price”.

“Pakistan’s digital landscape is vibrant and growing, and we’ve been inspired by the creativity Pakistanis have shown in adopting AI tools,” said the Country Director of Google Pakistan, Farhan Qureshi, in a statement.

“With the launch of Google AI Plus, we are making these tools even more accessible to more people across the country. This is a core part of our commitment to fuel Pakistan’s digital transformation, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to enhance their productivity, creativity, and learning with AI,” Qureshi was quoted as saying.

The plan includes the following features:

Higher limits for image generation and editing (Nano Banana) in the Gemini app

More access to Gemini 2.5 Pro, Google’s most capable AI model for complex queries

Access to Veo 3 Fast, Google’s video generation model, in Gemini, Whisk, and Flow

Gemini integration in Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and more

200 GB of storage across Photos, Drive, and Gmail

Moreover, the statement added: “Users can share all of these benefits — from Gemini in Workspace to the 200 GB of storage — with up to five other family members.”

This, as per Google, is “an easy way for everyone to enjoy an upgraded Google experience with a single plan”.

“Google AI Plus is available in Pakistan starting today for Rs1,400 per month,” said the statement. “For a limited time, first-time subscribers will get 50 per cent off for the first six months.”

In July, Information Technology Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja met with Google’s Regional AI Developer Ecosystem and Communities team to explore strategic collaboration in advancing Pakistan’s AI landscape.

She had stressed the government’s focus on AI training in education and the workforce