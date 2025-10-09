E-Paper | October 09, 2025

Two die in cylinder blast

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 08:13am

LAHORE: A cylinder blast in a shop near Bilal Ganj reportedly claimed lives of two persons besides injuring another one late on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Ibrahim Road when the cylinders were being loaded by a pick-up driver.

The Rescue 1122 and the police teams rushed to the site on being alerted and launched the operation.

According to reports, three persons identified as van driver Munir, passerby woman Shabana and a young man Ahsan got multiple burns.

The rescue teams shifted them to nearby hospitals where Munir and Shabana succumbed to their critical chest and neck wounds while condition of the other was also stated to be serious.

The police launched investigations to find out the factors behind the cylinder blast.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Political upheaval
Updated 09 Oct, 2025

Political upheaval

A major decision has been taken rather abruptly, and few really seem to know why.
United against disaster
09 Oct, 2025

United against disaster

TWO decades after the 2005 earthquake that killed more than 80,000 people, Pakistan’s leaders have offered solemn...
Extortion racket
09 Oct, 2025

Extortion racket

THE menace of extortion has re-emerged in Karachi, with the megacity’s business community saying there has been an...
Gaza’s future
08 Oct, 2025

Gaza’s future

TWO years after the Hamas attacks targeting Israel created shockwaves that rattled the Middle East, representatives...
Deepening rift
Updated 08 Oct, 2025

Deepening rift

THE alliance between the PML-N and PPP is in disarray. What began as a public spat over flood relief efforts in...
Fatal ‘honour’
08 Oct, 2025

Fatal ‘honour’

MURDER for ‘honour’, executed by systems meant for women’s safety, is gender-based violence at its most ...