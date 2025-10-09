Two die in cylinder blast

LAHORE: A cylinder blast in a shop near Bilal Ganj reportedly claimed lives of two persons besides injuring another one late on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Ibrahim Road when the cylinders were being loaded by a pick-up driver.

The Rescue 1122 and the police teams rushed to the site on being alerted and launched the operation.

According to reports, three persons identified as van driver Munir, passerby woman Shabana and a young man Ahsan got multiple burns.

The rescue teams shifted them to nearby hospitals where Munir and Shabana succumbed to their critical chest and neck wounds while condition of the other was also stated to be serious.

The police launched investigations to find out the factors behind the cylinder blast.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025