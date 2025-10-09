Medical research conference at AMC

LAHORE: More than 500 undergraduate medical students from across Punjab participated in the first-ever research and medical conference, aimed at inculcating scientific inquiry and innovation among young doctors, at the Ameeruddin Medical College (AMC) on Wednesday.

An event in this regard was held under the supervision of AMC Principal Prof Dr Farooq Afzal.

Addressing the occasion, chief minister adviser retired Gen Dr Azhar Mahmood Kayani said that no healthcare system can progress without prioritising scientific research. He urged young doctors to look beyond their degrees and actively contribute to the field of medical research.

Prof Afzal described the conference as a historic milestone in the academic and research journey of AMC. He declared that research was the foundation upon which modern medicine stood and promoting this culture among young medical students was a form of national service.

“This is not a one-day event, but the beginning of a new mindset and direction that will have lasting impact locally and globally,” he emphasised.

Renowned medical professionals including Prof Dr Anjum Habib Vohra, Prof Dr Ghiasun Nabi Tayyab, PINS Executive Director Prof Asif Bashir, Prof Dr Agha Shabbir Ali, Prof Faryad Hussain and Dr Sabih Anwar attended the event.

They expressed confidence that the conference would become an annual feature, playing a vital role in aligning young medical students with international research standards.

They noted that this event not only boosted students’ confidence and enthusiasm, but also signaled a bright future for medical research in Pakistan.

Speaking at the event, medical teachers said that by providing a platform for undergraduate students from across the province, Prof Afzal had laid the foundation for a culture to empower future generations and ultimately benefit patients and the healthcare system as a whole.

Prof Afzal acknowledged the crucial contributions of Prof Nudrat Sohail, Prof Tayyaba Gul Malik, Prof Shandana Tariq, and Prof Farhan Rasheed, along with the college’s Research Committee, faculty, and students, for organising the event.

The conference featured poster presentations, oral research papers, and special lectures by leading experts covering modern medical trends, ethics in research, the role of technology in medicine and global challenges.

Top student researchers were awarded for excellence, and all participants received continuing professional development (CPD) certified certificates, enhancing their professional credentials.

