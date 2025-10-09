Imran, Bushra asked to record final statement in Toshakhana case today

RAWALPINDI: A trial court on Wednesday granted former prime minister Imran Khan and his spouse, Bushra Bibi, a single-day reprieve to record their final statements before a verdict is issued in a state gift case related to a Bulgari jewellery set.

Special Judge Shahrukh Arjumand, presiding over the trial inside Adiala Jail, directed both accused to file their replies by Thursday (today) and rejected a plea from the defence for a longer adjournment until Monday.

The special court of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had earlier framed a questionnaire for Mr Khan and his spouse under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code as the prosecution concluded its evidence.

Upon inquiry by the court, the defence team told the court it needed more time to prepare responses to the questionnaire, which contains questions about the prosecution evidence and witnesses, but the request was denied.

Court rejects defence plea for additional time as trial nears completion

As the accused were produced before the special judge on Wednesday, PTI founder’s sisters, along with several senators and lawyers were present in the courtroom.

Senior counsel represented the accused, while a special public prosecutor appeared for the state.

The case pertains to the alleged unlawful retention of an expensive jewellery set gifted by the Saudi royal family.

According to the prosecution, the couple had acquired the set — consisting of a necklace, earrings, a bracelet and a ring — at a nominal price, causing a loss to the national treasury.

The prosecutor alleged that the set, valued at around Rs80 million, was retained by Mr Khan after paying only Rs2.9m.

After producing 21 witnesses, the prosecution closed its evidence on Monday.

The testimony of Imran’s former military secretary was described as damaging, as he testified that the ex-premier had instructed him not to deposit the set in the Toshakhana — the state gift repository — in violation of official rules.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025