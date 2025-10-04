E-Paper | October 04, 2025

Toshakhana case to be heard daily from Oct 6

Malik Asad Published October 4, 2025 Updated October 4, 2025 08:54am

ISLAMABAD: The Toshakhana case against PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, will be heard on a day-to-day basis starting Oct 6, the court ordered on Friday, after defence counsel did not turn up.

Judge Shahrukh Arju­mand adjourned the case when defence lawyer Qau­sin Faisal Mufti did not attend proceedings due to illness.

While the counsel’s request for adjournment was granted, the court observed that no medical certificate had been submitted and noted that he was also absent at the previous hearing.

The judge remarked that the defence appeared to be attempting to prolong the proceedings but made clear that no further delays would be tolerated.

Directing all three defence lawyers to be present at the next hearing, the court ordered that the trial must continue daily until its completion.

“The case has entered its final stage, two accused are in jail, and justice demands that a decision be taken soon,” the written order stated.

In a separate development, ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra issued non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI leaders Shibli Faraz, Major (retd) Tahir Sadiq, and Ali Nawaz Awan in a case registered at Ramna police station relating to alleged vandalism during the PTI founder’s court appearance.

Meanwhile, MNA Abdul Latif Chitrali has surrendered before Anti-Terror­ism Court of Islamabad in connection with the May 9 riots.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025

