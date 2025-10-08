Anti-smog squads mobilised in Lahore division

LAHORE: Anti-smog squads in all districts of the division — Lahore Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib — have been mobilised to keep an eye on those involved in the activities that cause smog.

It was revealed during a meeting presided over by Lahore Commissioner Maryam Khan on Tuesday. The DCs and other senior officials also attended the meeting.

“It is good to hear that anti-smog squads have been formed in all districts with their 100pc mobilisation in the field. So they must take action under Section 144 on burning of crop residue in the areas around the motorways and other localities,” the commissioner said.

She said there was a complete ban on substandard fuel, burning of garbage and tyres and all districts should continue the crackdown on all such wrongdoings.

The participants, in a briefing, were told that there was no issue related to availability and supply of flour and wheat in Lahore, Nankana, Sheikhupura and Kasur districts. A target of sowing wheat on 118,000 acres of land in Lahore district has been set this year. There has been no death due to dengue and in the last 24 hours, nine positive cases of dengue have been reported in Lahore, while 1,686 dengue larvae sites have been destroyed.

The meeting termed this month most important for combating dengue and 100pc dengue larva surveillance must be carried out.

During the meeting the participants were also told that the identification of points of e-bus stations in Lahore division would be completed soon. Moreover, the district teams are rapidly completing surveys with relevant agencies to assess flood damage.

HOMES: The government has launched the project aimed at providing quality and affordable homes to low-income families.

The initiative includes the construction of 57,000 houses equipped with solar energy systems, rainwater harvesting facilities and international standard amenities.

According to the spokesperson, these residential units will be constructed under the supervision of the housing department to ensure affordable and quality living for citizens.

In the first phase, 20,000 houses will be built across the province on 41 identified sites, while the selected government lands have been approved for transfer to the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency. Housing units will be constructed on government land in 24 districts of Punjab and allotted to deserving families on easy installments.

Under the programme, 22 sites have been selected in 16 districts for 250 sq ft houses, 11 sites in five districts for three-storey houses of 530 square feet, and eight sites in three districts for four-storey houses of 550 sq ft. The spokesperson stated that the project will be completed within the next five years. Each housing unit will include a solar power system and a rainwater harvesting mechanism.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025