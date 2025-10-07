Pakistan’s home Asian Cup qualifier against Afghanistan in limbo due to visa issue

Uncertainty surrounds Thursday’s AFC Asian Cup qualifier between Pakistan and Afghanistan at the Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad after the latter failed to secure visas for its players in time to make the trip across the border.

Pakistan Football Federation president Mohsen Gilani said on Tuesday that its Afghanistan counterpart had failed to ensure the presence of its full travelling squad at the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul for biometric verification as most of the players were not living in the country.

“The players and officials who were in Afghanistan have obtained their visas to travel to Pakistan but those living abroad had to go to Afghanistan to get the required clearance,” Mohsen told Dawn.com.

“That process is mandatory as per the Afghanistan Football Federation’s decision of nominating the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul to issue the visas.”

The AFF was quoted by the Afghan Voice Agency on Tuesday as stating that it had sent the initial list of team members to the Pakistan Embassy on September 18, but “despite repeated follow-ups and official contacts, visas have not been issued to the players and officials”.

“The Afghan national football team players must travel to Pakistan from European countries, Australia, the United States, Canada and Asian countries,” it added.

“The failure to issue visas on time has disrupted the plans made. This will also mean that if visas are issued, the players will face the host team without training sessions and preparation.”

Mohsen informed that the PFF was sent a list of the Afghan team, coached by Italian Vincenzo Alberto Annese, on September 27 with the AFF asking the PFF to reschedule the visa interview locations for its diaspora players.

“The AFC regulations require all participating teams to secure host country visas at least 30 days before the fixture is to be played, yet we were willing to cooperate,” Mohsen said.

“We tried to do as much as we could but in their visa forms the AFA had mentioned the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul as the interview location. Their dual national players can come to Pakistan on a visit visa but they can’t take part in an official match.”

Mohsen added that the PFF had informed the Asian Football Confederation that Pakistan was not at fault over the delay in the issuance of visas to the Afghanistan team and that a “final decision over the fate of the game rests with the continent’s football governing body”.

Reports from Afghanistan said that all of its national team players had gathered in Dubai till Tuesday evening and they were awaiting visa clearance.

Both Pakistan and Afghanistan are pointless after losing their opening two matches in Group ‘E’ against Syria and Myanmar.

The two sides have a double-header in this international window with Afghanistan to host Pakistan in Al Ardiya, Kuwait for the return game on October 14.

The winner of the group advances to the 2027 AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia.