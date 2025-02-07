E-Paper | February 07, 2025

FIFA suspends Pakistan Football Federation

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published February 7, 2025 Updated February 7, 2025 07:53am

KARACHI: FIFA on Thursday suspended the Pakistan Football Federation “with immediate effect” after the recently elected PFF Congress rejected the constitutional amendments proposed by the global football body.

“The PFF has been suspended with immediate effect due to its failure to adopt a revision of the PFF Constitution that would ensure truly fair and democratic elections and thereby fulfil its obligations as mandated by FIFA as part of the ongoing normalisation process of PFF,” FIFA said in a statement.

“The suspension will only be lifted subject to the PFF Congress approving the version of the PFF Constitution presented by FIFA and the AFC.”

Speaking at a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-provincial Coordination earlier in the day, Haroon Malik — the chairman of the PFF Normalisation Committee appointed by FIFA — had stated Pakistan was risking suspension.

The suspension adds pressure on the PFF Congress to accept FIFA’s demands. At is extraordinary meeting last month, the congress had rejected the amendments which mostly centre on the candidacy for the president. FIFA had given the PFF NC till Feb 15 to conduct the elections but the rejection of the amendments by the congress put the process on hold.

Malik wrote to members of the Con­gress, aiming to set up meetings to resolve the issue. The PFF has been mired in crisis and controversy since 2015 and this is the third time since 2017 that Pakistan has been suspended.

Published in Dawn, February 7th, 2025

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Depopulating Gaza
Updated 07 Feb, 2025

Depopulating Gaza

The least feasible "solution" is the Trumpian plan for Gaza’s ethnic cleansing and occupation, which is a non-starter.
‘Pause’ in US aid
07 Feb, 2025

‘Pause’ in US aid

THE impact of the Trump administration’s decision to ‘pause’ all US foreign aid programmes, especially those...
Mobilising opposition
07 Feb, 2025

Mobilising opposition

POLITICS makes strange bedfellows. There has not, for quite some time, been a guest list as intriguing as the one...
No time left
Updated 06 Feb, 2025

No time left

Climate change concerns continue to remain a footnote as politics dominates national discourse, surfacing only when disaster strikes.
Karim Aga Khan
06 Feb, 2025

Karim Aga Khan

PRINCE Karim Aga Khan was a man who straddled various worlds and cultures. Beyond his role as spiritual leader of ...
Cotton production
06 Feb, 2025

Cotton production

PAKISTAN’S cotton crop is on the ropes. The crop output has been falling since FY15, when the country harvested a...