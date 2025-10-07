E-Paper | October 07, 2025

Russia says it awaits clarity on possible US supply of Tomahawks to Ukraine

Reuters Published October 7, 2025 Updated October 7, 2025 06:11pm
A Tomahawk Land Attack Missile is launched from the guided missile cruiser USS Cape St. George, March 23, 2003. — Reuters/File
A Tomahawk Land Attack Missile is launched from the guided missile cruiser USS Cape St. George, March 23, 2003. — Reuters/File

Russia said on Tuesday it was waiting for clarity from the United States about the possible supply of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, saying such weapons could theoretically carry nuclear warheads.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he would want to know what Ukraine planned to do with Tomahawks before agreeing to provide them because he did not want to escalate the war between Russia and Ukraine. He said, however, that he had “sort of made a decision” on the matter.

Asked about the comments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “We understand that we need to wait, probably, for clearer statements, if any come.”

Peskov said that under Trump’s predecessor Joe Biden, US practice had been to announce supplies of new weapons only once they had been delivered to Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in comments published on Sunday that if Washington supplied Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine for long-range strikes deep into Russia, it would lead to the destruction of Moscow’s relationship with the US.

Peskov said it was important to realise that “if we abstract from various nuances, we’re talking about missiles that could also be nuclear-capable. Therefore, this is truly a serious round of escalation.”

Tomahawk missiles have a range of 2,500 kilometres, so Ukraine would be able to use them to strike targets anywhere in European Russia, including Moscow, if Trump gave the go-ahead to supply them.

Russia Ukraine War
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Regulatory lapses
Updated 07 Oct, 2025

Regulatory lapses

UNSUSPECTING electricity consumers have once again been forced to pay an additional amount — Rs215m — not ...
Hate in India
07 Oct, 2025

Hate in India

IN the run-up to the electoral battle in Bihar, yet another calculated eruption of communal tensions and divisive...
Kech festival
07 Oct, 2025

Kech festival

THE usual news stories coming out of Balochistan centre around militancy and marginalisation. Yet every so often, it...
More hot air
Updated 06 Oct, 2025

More hot air

India's rulers are intent on sabre-rattling to cover up their inadequacies.
Exiting companies
06 Oct, 2025

Exiting companies

COMPANIES often have ‘their own reasons’ to exit a market. Yet when a consumer products group like Procter &...
Beyond pink ribbons
06 Oct, 2025

Beyond pink ribbons

EACH October, breast cancer awareness returns to the spotlight, with campaigns, charity drives, and public messages...