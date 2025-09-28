E-Paper | September 28, 2025

Ukraine receives Patriot system from Israel

AFP Published September 28, 2025 Updated September 28, 2025 04:20am

KYIV: Ukraine received a US-made Patriot air defence system from Israel a month ago, with two more expected in coming months, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday.

Kyiv is scrambling to beef up its air defences to repel daily Russian barrages of drones and missiles, especially ahead of winter, with heating infrastructure a frequent target of the attacks.

“The Israeli (Patriot) system is operating in Ukraine. It has been operating for a month. We will receive two Patriot systems in the fall,” Zelensky told journalists during a briefing.

Zelensky spoke following his return from New York, where he addressed the United Nations and met with US President Donald Trump and other senior US officials. After Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, Israel adopted a neutral position by not sanctioning Russia, unlike the Western allies.

Zelensky said that in September-October, US and Ukrainian delegations will be holding several meetings on weapons purchases through “various programmes”, without specifying the source of financing.

Zelensky said that Kyiv provided Washington with a list of the weapons Ukraine wanted as part of a plan to purchase $90 billion worth of arms from Washington, which he first mentioned in August.

When asked to comment on media reports on Ukraine’s alleged request of US long-range Tomahawk missiles, Zelensky said Kyiv was “ready for separate agreements on specific types of weapons, including long-range weapons.” He declined to provide more details, saying this was “a very sensitive issue.”

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Oval Office meeting
Updated 27 Sep, 2025

Oval Office meeting

While better ties with the US should be pursued, Pakistan should be prepared for abrupt changes in American policy.
Liquidity strain
27 Sep, 2025

Liquidity strain

THE State Bank’s reported step to slow down its dollar purchases from the interbank market aims at refuelling...
The match ahead
27 Sep, 2025

The match ahead

IT was probably the type of victory that was required — a throwback to the old style that had become the hallmark...
Poverty trap
Updated 26 Sep, 2025

Poverty trap

Problem lies in a consumption-driven growth model, which has failed to deliver resilience, jobs or equitable progress.
Vaccine challenge
26 Sep, 2025

Vaccine challenge

PAKISTAN’S rollout of the world’s first cancer-prevention vaccine has been sobering. A 12-day campaign, ending...
Unnecessary wrangling
26 Sep, 2025

Unnecessary wrangling

KARACHI’S transport woes are well-documented. Pakistan’s biggest city and economic engine has no integrated...