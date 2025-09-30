E-Paper | September 30, 2025

US mulls supplying Ukraine with long-range missiles

Agencies Published September 30, 2025 Updated September 30, 2025 12:53pm
Foreign ministers of Ukraine, Poland and France attend the Warsaw Security Forum. — Reuters
Foreign ministers of Ukraine, Poland and France attend the Warsaw Security Forum. — Reuters

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW: US President Donald Trump’s envoy Keith Kellogg has floated the possibility of long-range strikes by Ukraine against Russia with American weapons, following the administration’s recent pivot on the conflict.

In a Fox News interview broadcast on Sunday, Kellogg was asked whether Trump had authorised strikes deep into Russian territory — days after Moscow was accused of sending fighter jets and drones that violated the airspace of several European nations.

“Reading what (Trump) has said and reading what Vice President (JD) Vance has said, as well as (Secretary of State Marco) Rubio, the answer is yes,” he said.

“Use the ability to hit deep. There are no such things as sanctuaries.”

Vice president Vance said in a separate Fox News programme on Sunday the US was having “conversations” on whether to give long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles to Kyiv, a request Trump has previously denied.

Moscow warns of escalation risk if Washington sends Tomahawks to Kyiv

“It’s something that the president is going to make the final determination on,” Vance said, referring to the missiles, adding that the US was “looking at a number of requests from the Europeans”.

Trump said last week after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Kyiv was in a position, with the European Union’s help, to fight and win “all of Ukraine back in its original form.” Russia annexed the Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula of Crimea after an operation in 2014 and now controls regions in eastern and southern Ukraine following Moscow’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

It marks a shift on Ukraine for Trump, who told Zelensky during a televised Oval Office bust-up in February that “you don’t have the cards” to beat Russia. Russia has vowed to press on with its offensive in the three-and-a-half-year-long conflict, with the Kremlin recently dismissing Trump’s claim that the country was a “paper tiger” with a floundering economy.

Kremlin reaction

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a press briefing on Monday that there was “no panacea that can change the situation on the front for the Kyiv regime”.

“There’s no magic weapon. Whether it’s Tomahawks or other missiles, they won’t be able to change the dynamic.”

Russia said that its military was analysing whether or not the United States would supply Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine for strikes deep into Russia, a step that Russian officials say could trigger a steep escalation.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025

Russia Ukraine War
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Petty politics
Updated 30 Sep, 2025

Petty politics

The pettiness is particularly regrettable given cricket’s history in the region.
Regional CT stance
30 Sep, 2025

Regional CT stance

THE fact that four of Afghanistan’s neighbours have spoken unanimously against Afghan soil being used by militants...
Erratic planning
30 Sep, 2025

Erratic planning

THE objections of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association to the government’s plan of boosting power generation...
Justice in retreat
Updated 29 Sep, 2025

Justice in retreat

Unless the judiciary restores its independence, it risks losing relevance as a guardian of justice.
Divided by disaster
29 Sep, 2025

Divided by disaster

NATURAL disasters demand unity, not point-scoring. And yet, instead of sandbags, Pakistan’s coalition has reached...
A bench of prejudices
29 Sep, 2025

A bench of prejudices

FORMER chief justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has made an admission of communal bias in his reading of history. He...