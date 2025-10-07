E-Paper | October 07, 2025

Scheme launched for economic empowerment in Balochistan

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published October 7, 2025 Updated October 7, 2025 09:11am

QUETTA: The Balochistan Rural Support Programme (BRSP), in partnership with the Government of Balochistan, launched the “Resilience, Integration, and Socio-Economic Empowerment (RISE)” programme on Monday at a ceremony.

The event brought together senior officials, development partners, civil society representatives and community leaders from across the province.

Speaking on the occasion, Balochistan chief secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan described RISE programme as a milestone in building a resilient, integrated, and empowered Balochistan.

He claimed the initiative reflected the government’s dedication to creating equal opportunities, especially for the youth and marginalised communities.

BRSP CEO Dr Tahir Rasheed said that RISE is not merely a project but a movement towards a peaceful, prosperous and resilient province.

The programme focuses on the youth skill development, strengthening community institutions and creating sustainable livelihood.

Dr Rasheed further said that BRSP has already reached 379,000 households in six districts of Balochistan.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2025

