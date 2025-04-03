Development of Balochistan among our top priorities: PM

• CM Bugti meets premier, discusses province’s situation amid ongoing protests

• Says govt taking all possible measures to resolve crises afflicting the province

• PM Shehbaz expected to announce major cut in power tariffs today

QUETTA / ISLAMABAD: Balo­chistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday to discuss the law and order situation, ongoing protests and development projects in the province, with the premier stressing that the province’s growth remains one of the government’s top priorities.

The meeting took place in Lahore, where CM Bugti also extended Eidul Fitr greetings to the prime minister. Officials said that the two leaders held a detailed discussion on the political, economic and security situation of Balochistan, as well as the progress of federal development initiatives in the province.

The discussions emphasised the federal government’s unwavering support for Balochistan, with PM Shehbaz stressing that all necessary steps would be taken to accelerate development initiatives and improve the quality of life for its people.

Following the meeting, CM Bugti shared details on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), expressing satisfaction with the prime minister’s assurance of full cooperation and calling it a promising sign for the people of Balochistan.

Mr Bugti reiterated that ongoing projects, supported by the federal government, would play a crucial role in strengthening the province’s economy and enhancing public welfare.

He emphasised that the government is taking all possible measures to resolve Balochistan’s challenges while ensuring that all stakeholders are actively involved in the journey towards progress.

Meetings with political leaders

Amid efforts to build political consensus, the chief minister also met other key political figures during Eid days, including National Party President Dr Abdul Malik Baloch, and Senator Maulana Abdul Wasey, provincial head of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F).

Accompanied by his colleagues, Chief Minister Bugti visited Dr Baloch’s residence, where they exchanged Eid greetings and engaged in discussions about the province’s overall situation and development prospects.

Among those present were prominent figures such as Senator Mir Kabir Ahmad Muhammad Shahi, provincial minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar, and Parliamentary Secretary Mir Obaidullah Gorgage.

The meeting underscored the importance of political collaboration in addressing Balochistan’s issues. Mr Bugti reaffirmed his commitment to inclusive governance, welcoming constructive proposals from all political parties to promote peace and development in the province.

Later, the chief minister met Maulana Abdul Wasey and discussed political affairs and development initiatives. Emphasising the need for harmony and cooperation, Mr Bugti insisted that all positive recommendations aimed at ensuring stability and prosperity in Balochistan would be valued.

Relief in power tariff

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz is expected to make a major announcement today (Thursday) regarding a drastic reduction in electricity tariffs for both domestic and industrial consumers.

A senior official from the Prime Minister’s Office said the premier will address the media during a briefing where the new relief package is likely to be revealed. “It is expected that the prime minister will announce a drastic cut in electricity tariffs for domestic and industrial consumers,” the official said.

Recently, the prime minister has shelved a decision of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet regarding changes to the net metering policy for rooftop solar systems.

He reaffirmed that the government will continue its current solar policy, which allows electricity buyback from private producers at a rate of Rs27 per unit.

Published in Dawn, April 3rd, 2025