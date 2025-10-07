Qawwali held to honour Ameer Khusro’s legacy

KARACHI: A qawwali was organised at Frere Hall on Sunday by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to mark the 770th anniversary of Hazrat Ameer Khusro.

A large number of citizens, literary enthusiasts, and culture lovers attended the event, which featured a performance by the Abu Fareed Qawwal Group. Their renditions of Ameer Khusro’s kalaam resonated through the venue.

Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab spoke at the occasion, underlining KMC’s commitment to promoting art, literature, and culture in the city. He emphasised that reviving cultural activities was essential to restoring Karachi’s identity.

“Karachi has always been a centre of culture and harmony. Through events like this, we aim to reconnect citizens, especially the younger generation, with our historical and artistic roots,” said Mr Wahab.

He also announced that the KMC would continue to organise cultural and recreational programmes across the city to encourage public participation and foster a sense of community.

The event marked a step in the city’songoing cultural revival, combining the city’s present-day rhythm with its traditional heritage.

Attendees praised the KMC’s efforts to provide spaces for cultural expression, calling it a step towards restoring Karachi’s cultural and spiritual identity.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2025