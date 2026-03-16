E-Paper | March 16, 2026

Hashmi vows to carry out audit of Governor House

Tahir Siddiqui Published March 16, 2026 Updated March 16, 2026 07:05am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: Newly appointed Sindh Governor Nehal Hashmi on Sunday announced that a ‘comprehensive audit’ of Governor House’s budget would be carried out and vowed full transparency in allocations, expenditures and financial practices.

Addressing his maiden press conference here, he said that he would have audits carried out of everything being implemented. “You can grab the budget book and see for yourself how much is allocated to you, and where the money’s actually going,” he said, adding that it was time for some transparency.

The governor vowed to prioritise fair representation for every district and village in Sindh, calling it a core responsibility of his office.

He said that Governor House embodied the identity of the entire province and pledged that it would remain accessible and accountable to the public.

Mr Hashmi said that the federal government would bring more job opportunities and improve education for youth across the province. “It is of immense joy that we will bring the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) to Sindh as well, with cooperation.”

He said that he had conveyed to PMYP Sindh Coordinator Fahad Shafiq that the employment, education and training opportunities provided to Pakistan’s youth would also be extended to Sindh. He also assured timely certifications and degree awards as per schedule.

Mr Hashmi urged the media and citizens to refrain from projecting negative narratives about Karachi, emphasising the critical distinction between genuine reporting and propaganda.

He said that free Sehri and Iftar would be provided at Governor House to the deserving people from Monday onwards.

The governor also urged the public not to turn him into an “entertainer” and let him be a “political worker”.

Mr Hashmi said that Governor House would ensure that all activities within its premises would reflect Sindh’s cultural and traditional heritage.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026

Newspaper

Tahir Siddiqui is a Karachi-based reporter for Dawn with over 35 years of experience covering the Sindh Assembly, Karachi City Council, and the provincial government. He can be found on X at @DawnReporterTS.

Tahir Siddiqui

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Holding the line
16 Mar, 2026

Holding the line

PAKISTAN’S long battle against polio has recently produced encouraging signs. Data from the national eradication...
Power self-reliance
16 Mar, 2026

Power self-reliance

PAKISTAN’S transition to domestic sources of electricity is a welcome development for a country that has long been...
Looking for safety
16 Mar, 2026

Looking for safety

AS the Middle East conflict enters its third week, the war’s most enduring victims are not those who wage it....
Battling hate
Updated 15 Mar, 2026

Battling hate

In the current scenario, geopolitical conflict, racial prejudice and religious bigotry all contribute to the threats Muslims face.
TB drugs shortage
15 Mar, 2026

TB drugs shortage

‘CRIMINAL negligence’ is the phrase that jumps to mind when one considers the disturbing consequences of the...
Chinese diplomacy
Updated 14 Mar, 2026

Chinese diplomacy

THERE are signs that China is taking a more active role in trying to resolve the issue of cross-border terrorism...
Dawn News English
Subscribe