Hashmi vows to carry out audit of Governor House

KARACHI: Newly appointed Sindh Governor Nehal Hashmi on Sunday announced that a ‘comprehensive audit’ of Governor House’s budget would be carried out and vowed full transparency in allocations, expenditures and financial practices.

Addressing his maiden press conference here, he said that he would have audits carried out of everything being implemented. “You can grab the budget book and see for yourself how much is allocated to you, and where the money’s actually going,” he said, adding that it was time for some transparency.

The governor vowed to prioritise fair representation for every district and village in Sindh, calling it a core responsibility of his office.

He said that Governor House embodied the identity of the entire province and pledged that it would remain accessible and accountable to the public.

Mr Hashmi said that the federal government would bring more job opportunities and improve education for youth across the province. “It is of immense joy that we will bring the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) to Sindh as well, with cooperation.”

He said that he had conveyed to PMYP Sindh Coordinator Fahad Shafiq that the employment, education and training opportunities provided to Pakistan’s youth would also be extended to Sindh. He also assured timely certifications and degree awards as per schedule.

Mr Hashmi urged the media and citizens to refrain from projecting negative narratives about Karachi, emphasising the critical distinction between genuine reporting and propaganda.

He said that free Sehri and Iftar would be provided at Governor House to the deserving people from Monday onwards.

The governor also urged the public not to turn him into an “entertainer” and let him be a “political worker”.

Mr Hashmi said that Governor House would ensure that all activities within its premises would reflect Sindh’s cultural and traditional heritage.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026