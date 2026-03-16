E-Paper | March 16, 2026

Police register FIR over MQM-L leader, son ‘abduction’

Our Correspondent Published March 16, 2026 Updated March 16, 2026 07:05am
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KARACHI: On the orders of the high court, the Karachi police have registered a case pertaining to kidnapping of a former lawmaker of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London and his son around two and half months after their alleged enforced disappearance, it emerged on Sunday.

Former MNA Nisar Panhwar and his son Mohsin went missing on Dec 22, 2025 after returning from Gulshan-i-Hadeed.

Their family moved the Sindh High Court against their alleged enforced disappearance and a bench recently ordered registration of a case on the complaint of the family of the missing persons.

The Malir City police registered a case under Section 365 (kidnapping) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of Nisar Panhwar’s son, Mansoor.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026

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