E-Paper | October 06, 2025

A threat ignored

From the Newspaper Published October 6, 2025 Updated October 6, 2025 08:16am

THE Larkana-Khairpur bridge on the Indus River, inaugurated in 2006 with a promise of reducing distance and boosting trade, has instead become a symbol of mismanagement and corruption. Media reports have often documented the use of substandard material in the project. Besides, there have been warnings by the Sindh Irrigation Department that during high floods, the bridge obstructs natural flows and creates dangerous pressure on the Sukkur Barrage. These warnings have been largely ignored.

The devastation caused by the massive floods in 2010 and 2022, as well as the high-level threat this year, showed how little has been done to improve the overall river and barrage system. If institutions continue to ignore these threats, they will not only drown present hopes, but also destroy the future of Sindh.

Recent satellite images circulating on social media also highlight how floodwaters accumulate dangerously around the bridge structure, validating technical concerns long raised by experts. Yet, complaints from the provincial irrigation authorities have not been paid heed to by the National Highway Authority (NHA). The matter deserves accountability. Public resources should not be wasted on faulty projects.

Dr Abdul Qadeer Memon
Naushahro Feroze

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

More hot air
Updated 06 Oct, 2025

More hot air

India's rulers are intent on sabre-rattling to cover up their inadequacies.
Exiting companies
06 Oct, 2025

Exiting companies

COMPANIES often have ‘their own reasons’ to exit a market. Yet when a consumer products group like Procter &...
Beyond pink ribbons
06 Oct, 2025

Beyond pink ribbons

EACH October, breast cancer awareness returns to the spotlight, with campaigns, charity drives, and public messages...
Fragile pause
Updated 05 Oct, 2025

Fragile pause

Unless Palestinians are granted the means to build a viable state, violence will recur.
Pension bill
05 Oct, 2025

Pension bill

BY slashing its contribution to its employees’ pension benefits to 12pc of their pensionable pay from the 20pc it had initially
Reserved seats debacle
05 Oct, 2025

Reserved seats debacle

THE shadow cast by the Commonwealth Observer Group’s final report on the last general election has loomed large...