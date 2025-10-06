A threat ignored

THE Larkana-Khairpur bridge on the Indus River, inaugurated in 2006 with a promise of reducing distance and boosting trade, has instead become a symbol of mismanagement and corruption. Media reports have often documented the use of substandard material in the project. Besides, there have been warnings by the Sindh Irrigation Department that during high floods, the bridge obstructs natural flows and creates dangerous pressure on the Sukkur Barrage. These warnings have been largely ignored.

The devastation caused by the massive floods in 2010 and 2022, as well as the high-level threat this year, showed how little has been done to improve the overall river and barrage system. If institutions continue to ignore these threats, they will not only drown present hopes, but also destroy the future of Sindh.

Recent satellite images circulating on social media also highlight how floodwaters accumulate dangerously around the bridge structure, validating technical concerns long raised by experts. Yet, complaints from the provincial irrigation authorities have not been paid heed to by the National Highway Authority (NHA). The matter deserves accountability. Public resources should not be wasted on faulty projects.

Dr Abdul Qadeer Memon

Naushahro Feroze

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025