Teachers demand payment of dues

HARIPUR: The Tanzeem-i- Asatiza Pakistan (TAP) Haripur chapter demanded of the provincial government to make arrangements for payment of all the dues of conveyance allowance to all the retired teachers. There are hundreds of teachers in each of districts who have retired but their conveyance allowance was pending, he added.

This demand was made at the monthly meeting of the TAP, chaired by its president Dr Amir Atiq Siddiqi here on Sunday.

The participants, through an unanimously adopted resolution, demanded that following a the court decision the district account offices have started clearing the dues of the serving teachers from the month of Septemberbut those hundreds of female and male teachers who have retired from their service should be paid their dues in one go, rather than monthly clearance with their pension, as it was pending for the last four years.

The TAP also demanded early filling of over 80 posts that have fallen vacant in the district after the recent promotion of senior teachers, to save the precious time of students.

The TAP also expressed its concern over the outsourcing of educational institutions by the provincial government, calling for its immediate revocation. They also demanded reviewing the decision of excluding teaching cadres from the position of assistant director who used to be part of the process of teachers training and development as well as assessment of curriculum in the province.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025