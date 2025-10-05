E-Paper | October 05, 2025

Balochistan IG vows to restore peace

Abdul Wahid Shahwani Published October 5, 2025 Updated October 5, 2025 07:37am

KHUZDAR: Balochistan Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Tahir has said that all possible efforts are being made to restore peace and order in the province, as the police force remains committed to fighting criminals and external elements despite facing numerous challenges.

Speaking to the police officers and personnel during his first visit to Khuzdar on Saturday, the IGP said that enforcing the law and maintaining order were police’s top priorities. He said Balochistan’s identity is built on mutual respect and traditions that uphold justice, and values of honour, courage, and hospitality.

IG Tahir said that the people have rendered great sacrifices for peace, and the history written by the martyrs through their sacrifices is commendable. “The forces we are confronting may have deep roots, but we are determined to uproot them completely,” he added.

He emphasised that Balochistan is a bouquet of diversity, and its beauty lies in upholding the rule of law. “It is essential to distinguish between criminals and ordinary citizens, as in this age, the real strength lies with the people,” he stated.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025

