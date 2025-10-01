E-Paper | October 01, 2025

4 terrorists apprehended in intelligence-based operation in Khuzdar: ISPR

Iftikhar Shirazi Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 06:24pm

Four terrorists were apprehended during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district on Wednesday, a statement released by the military’s media affairs wing said.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an IBO on the reported presence of “terrorists belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al Hindustan”.

The state has designated Balochistan-based groups such as Fitna-al-Hindustan to highlight India’s alleged role in terrorism and destabilisation across Pakistan.

“During the conduct of [the] operation, own forces apprehended four [terrorists] trying to flee cowardly by disguising in women’s attire,” the ISPR said.

“Weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area,” it added.

The ISPR further said that a sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, adding that security forces were determined to wipeout the “menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country and reaffirm the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice”.

Last week, security forces killed 17 “India-sponsored” terrorists during an IBO in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

