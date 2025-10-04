E-Paper | October 04, 2025

Interior minister lauds security forces for eliminating over 14 terrorists in Balochistan’s Khuzdar

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday lauded the security forces for eliminating more than 14 terrorists in Khuzdar district.

Earlier, a statement issued on X by state broadcaster PTV News said security forces “foiled an attempt to harass peaceful people in the Zehri area” of the district and destroyed multiple terrorist hideouts during an operation while killing over 14 Fitna al-Hindustan members and injuring over 20.

In May, the government designated all terrorist organisations in Balochistan as Fitna al-Hindu­stan — a new phrase aimed at framing India’s alleged role in terrorism as a deliberate destabilisation strategy, potentially to galvanise domestic support.

Congratulating the security forces, Naqvi hailed the operation as a “major success”, saying that the nation was “proud of the professional capabilities and courage of the security forces”.

He further said: “Security forces are determined to eliminate Indian-sponsored terrorists in Balochistan. The people of Balochistan stand with the security forces. Indian-sponsored terrorists will not be allowed to hide anywhere.”

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti also said operational successes such as the above were “proof that the people of Balochistan and the forces are together grinding the nefarious designs of the country’s enemies into the dust. I am proud of the bravery of my youth and people. Long live Pakistan!”

Pakistan has lately been witnessing an uptick in terrorist activities, mainly in Khyber Pakistan and Balochistan.

A day ago, security forces killed seven terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the province’s Sherani district.

On Wednesday, four terrorists were apprehended during an IBO in Khuzdar district.

