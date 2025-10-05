E-Paper | October 05, 2025

Liaquat Bagh to get facelift as PHA launches beautification drive

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 5, 2025 Updated October 5, 2025 07:09am

RAWALPINDI: Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has launched the upgradation work of Liaquat Bagh in order to provide better recreational activities to the citizens.

PHA Director General Ahmed Hassan Ranjha said that the upgrading work of Liaquat Bagh would be completed within a week time. He added that he had given instructions to further improve the appearance of the park.

He stated that according to the directions of the Chief Minister of Punjab, PHA is working day and night to provide the best recreational facilities and a healthy environment to the people of Rawalpindi.

He said that the work of upgrading the historic Liaquat Bagh is going on vigorously. The people will get a healthy environment as well as recreational and sports activities.

“PHA Rawalpindi is using all its resources to decorate and beautify parks and green belts across the city and provide the best entertainment and security facilities to the public,” he said.

He added that the work of maintaining plants and colourful flowers in various nurseries of PHA is also going on regularly; PHA Rawalpindi staff is implementing all necessary measures to promote a green environment in the city.

“The improvement of parks and green belts, beautiful flowers and lush landscapes will be the centre of attention of the public in the coming days,” he said.

He emphasised that several infrastructure and beautification projects are underway in the city, and PHA is taking the lead in providing the best recreational facilities to the citizens on a daily basis. “Excellent security arrangements have also been made in the parks so that those who come to the parks for entertainment can consider themselves safe,” he said.

In addition, he said that the PHA staff was also diligently carrying out horticulture work and taking care of flowers and plants. He said that all necessary steps are being taken for the convenience and entertainment of the public.

“We are working hard to make Rawalpindi beautiful and green and to provide a good recreational environment to the people. A vigorous tree plantation campaign is also launched in the city with great enthusiasm, through which we can reduce environmental pollution,” he claimed.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025

