Illegal property office, hotel demolished

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 5, 2025 Updated October 5, 2025 07:09am

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Saturday carried out an operation at High Court Road and demolished an illegally-constructed property office and a hotel at the gate of Al-Mumtaz Colony opposite Gulraiz Housing Scheme Gate-2.

The action was taken under the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and the RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2021. The property owner had violated the law by constructing buildings without obtaining the required No-Objection Certificates (NOCs).

A press statement said RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza had directed the Land Use and Building Control Wing to take strict action against encroachments and illegal residential-cum-commercial activities.

She has also instructed the Building Control Wing to conduct a comprehensive survey regarding fees and charges for approval of illegal buildings, commercialisation, complementary maps and plans of structures, and to regularise all illegal residential-cum-commercial buildings within RDA’s controlled areas.

She said RDA was fully committed to ensuring proper urban development and effective regulation of the city. She urged the public to take moral responsibility, cooperate with the authority and voluntarily remove encroachments to avoid future losses.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025

