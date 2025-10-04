E-Paper | October 04, 2025

Sadequain Foundation all set to launch The Stranger

APP Published October 4, 2025 Updated October 4, 2025 06:05am

ISLAMABAD: Sadequain Foundation, in collaboration with Gallery 21, was all set to launch the illustrated edition of Albert Camus’ iconic novel “The Stranger” this month.

Titled Albert Camus and Sadequain, authored by Dr Salman Ahmad, marks the first-ever release of this unique work in Pakistan.The publication features a rare and remarkable collection of lithographs by legendary Pakistani artist Sadequain, inspired by the Nobel Laureate’s existentialist masterpiece.

Originally created decades ago but never released in Pakistan, the series offers a powerful visual interpretation of one of the most influential literary works of the 20th century.

In an exclusive interview with this agency, Zohaib Chaudhry, Director Planning and Promotion of the Pakistan Sadequain Foundation, shared that they were proud to announce the launch of Albert Camus and Sadequain in Capital.“This publication marks a historic milestone in highlighting one of the most extraordinary achievements of Pakistan’s legendary artist, Sadequain,” he noted.

He emphasised that the launch was more than just a celebration of an artist—it represent the recognition of a rare moment when Pakistan’s cultural voice resonated on the global stage.

He remarked that Sadequain’s pictorial interpretation of Camus’ existentialist masterpiece stands as a testament to his genius. His lithographs capture the depth, irony, and philosophical weight of the novel with astonishing clarity, despite the barriers of language and culture.

“This improbable achievement truly deserves a place of honor in Pakistan’s cultural and intellectual heritage,” Zohaib stressed.

The book offers readers not only Sadequain’s striking collection of lithographs but also a concise background on Albert Camus and a summary of The Stranger (1942), providing essential context for appreciating how Sadequain breathed visual life into one of the greatest works of modern literature.

The launch event is expected to draw art aficionados, literary scholars, and cultural enthusiasts from across the country. It promises to be a landmark moment in Pakistan’s artistic and literary landscape—celebrating global intellectual heritage and the enduring legacy of Sadequain.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025

