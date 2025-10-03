7 ‘India-sponsored’ terrorists killed in Balochistan’s Sherani IBO: ISPR

Security forces killed seven terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Sherani district, the military’s media affairs wing said on Friday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that on October 1, security forces conducted an IBO in Sherani on the reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Khawarij.

Fitna al Khawarij is a term the state uses for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

“During the conduct of [the] operation, own forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, seven Indian-sponsored terrorists were sent to hell,” the ISPR said.

It added that weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in “numerous terrorist activities” in the area.

According to the ISPR, a sanitisation operation was underway to eliminate other terrorists in the area.

“The security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country, and reaffirm the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice,” it added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded the armed forces on the successful completion of the operation in Sherani, reiterating the state’s resolve to uproot the menace of terrorism“ from the country.

“We will never allow those who seek to harm Pakistan’s integrity to succeed,” he said, according to the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks, especially in KP and Balochistan, predominantly targeting the police, law enforcement agencies’ personnel, and security forces. Attacks increased after the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke a ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022.

Two reports, issued by Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) and the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) on Wednesday, about militant violence in the country over the past month, stated that the first three quarters of 2025 saw nearly as much violence as witnessed in all of 2024.