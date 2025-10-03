One killed as militants strike in two KP districts

PESHAWAR/LAKKI MARWAT: A civilian was killed and 11 others, including six policemen, were injured in two separate militant attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

Peshawar police said an improvised explosive device went off near a police patrolling party in the Garhi Qamardin area. They added the blast injured four policemen, including Sub-Inspector Shah Faisal, constables Sajjad and Noorul­lah, and the van’s driver Zia, along with five civilians.

Separately, a civilian was killed and two policemen were injured in militant attacks in Lakki Marwat district.

Unidentified armed motorcyclists ambushed Shahbazkhel police station SHO Zahid Khan, who was travelling with police constable, Afsar Khan, and his friend Farhad, near a hotel on the Indus Highway late on Wednesday night. The attack left Farhad dead on the spot, while constable Afsar Khan was seriously wounded.

Another cop was injured in a fierce gunfight with militants in the Paharkhel Pacca area of the district.

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2025