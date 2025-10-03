E-Paper | October 03, 2025

One killed as militants strike in two KP districts

Dawn Report Published October 3, 2025 Updated October 3, 2025 06:58am

PESHAWAR/LAKKI MARWAT: A civilian was killed and 11 others, including six policemen, were injured in two separate militant attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

Peshawar police said an improvised explosive device went off near a police patrolling party in the Garhi Qamardin area. They added the blast injured four policemen, including Sub-Inspector Shah Faisal, constables Sajjad and Noorul­lah, and the van’s driver Zia, along with five civilians.

Separately, a civilian was killed and two policemen were injured in militant attacks in Lakki Marwat district.

Unidentified armed motorcyclists ambushed Shahbazkhel police station SHO Zahid Khan, who was travelling with police constable, Afsar Khan, and his friend Farhad, near a hotel on the Indus Highway late on Wednesday night. The attack left Farhad dead on the spot, while constable Afsar Khan was seriously wounded.

Another cop was injured in a fierce gunfight with militants in the Paharkhel Pacca area of the district.

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2025

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

A complicated business

A complicated business

Saad Shafqat
When sporting encounters are surrounded by outright hostility in virtually every other sphere of life, the bounds of civility are likely to get breached.

Editorial

Attacking the press
Updated 03 Oct, 2025

Attacking the press

The need for independent journalism, fiercely defended by its practitioners, has never been greater.
Deadly numbers
03 Oct, 2025

Deadly numbers

THE statistics related to the frequency of militant attacks in Pakistan released by two local think tanks are cause...
Hope intercepted
03 Oct, 2025

Hope intercepted

THE interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla by Israel in international waters off Gaza has turned into a ...
Flawed scheme
Updated 02 Oct, 2025

Flawed scheme

There is no mention of clear roadmap towards two-state solution, only vague language about a “credible pathway”.
Disturbing spat
02 Oct, 2025

Disturbing spat

THE escalation in the ongoing spat between coalition allies, the PML-N and PPP, over Punjab’s controversial canal...
Hate on the streets
02 Oct, 2025

Hate on the streets

YET another ugly episode of intolerance has been recorded in Sialkot, where a mob attacked members of the Ahmadi...