French embassy honours actor for art, culture contributions

ISLAMABAD: Respected artist, actor, educationist and cultural icon Jamal Shah Thursday night was conferred the prestigious title of Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters) by the French government in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the field of art and culture.

The award ceremony took place at the French Residency in Islamabad, where small but distinguished gathering of diplomats, friends and family members attended to celebrate his achievements.

The honour, bestowed by the French Ministry of Culture, has since 1957 recognized exceptional individuals who had made significant contributions to the enrichment of arts and literature, the French embassy said.

In his remarks, the French Ambassador Nicolas Galey highlighted Jamal Shah’s remarkable journey as an artist who strived to balance Pakistan’s diverse cultural heritage with modern creative expressions. Born in Quetta, close to the ancient archaeological site of Mehrgarh where French archaeologists unearthed traces of one of the world’s earliest civilizations, Jamal Shah’s work had always reflected deep respect for history and cultural identity.

“Your attachment to teaching and your belief in art as a form of transmission and resistance has inspired countless students,” the Ambassador said, praising his lifelong commitment to cultural awareness and tolerance.

In 2023, Jamal Shah also served as Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, where he worked to promote tourism, crafts, folk arts, and archaeological heritage. Previously, as Director General of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and more recently as Chairman of the Silk Road Cultural Centre, he organized exhibitions, concerts, and festivals that enriched Pakistan’s cultural scene.

Acknowledging his role as a bridge between Pakistan and France, Ambassador Nicolas Galey added that Jamal Shah had strengthened bilateral cultural ties through collaboration and dialogue.

The insignia of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres was formally presented to Jamal Shah on behalf of the French Minister of Culture.

It was a humbling experience, Jamal Shah said in his remarks. “I believe art is for life. “You cannot express yourself effectively if you don’t understand life.” Appreciating French art he said, “French cinema and different movements taught him and enriched his understanding of life and art,” he said.

“Art educates you, motivates and gives you clarity. I’m privileged to be an artist. I’d request everyone to become an artist,” Jamal Shah quipped to enjoy life from a more beautiful angle.

