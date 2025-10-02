CM Bugti orders immediate water supply to Gwadar

GWADAR: Taking serious notice of extreme shortage of drinking water in Gwadar and other areas of the coastal district, Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti ordered the authorities concerned to immediately start water supply to Gwadar residents from Mirani Dam through water tankers.

The chief minister issued the order during a meeting convened to discuss water shortage in Gwadar.

The meeting was attended by MPA of Gwadar Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman, Secretary of PHE Hashim Ghilzai, Coordinator for Water and Chairman of Gwadar Port Authority Noor-ul Haq Baloch, DG of GDA Moin Rehman Khan, ADC of Gwadar Dr Abdul Shakoor Khan, and other senior officials.

“Water supply through tankers must begin immediately,” Mir told GPA chairman Noor-ul-Haq Baloch.

The meeting decided that till restoration of full water supply from Shadi Kour Dam to Gwadar, the port city will be provided water through water tankers.

The chief minister said that complete transparency must be ensured in the water supply system through water tankers, warning that repetition of past incidents of corruption in water distribution through tankers would not be tolerated.

He instructed the GPA chairman and DG of GDA to ensure water is supplied to all residents of Gwadar.

The chief minister expressed displeasure over inadequate supply of water from Shadi Kour Dam and ordered urgent measures to resolve the issue.

The Gwadar district administration was also directed to take immediate steps to prevent theft of equipment from the Shadi Kour supply line.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025