Call to restore natural waterways to prevent urban flooding in Karachi

• Many housing societies, Malir Expressway built on path of water channels termed ‘environmentally unfriendly’

• Moot demands protection of Karachi villages, remaining agriculture field

KARACHI: Climate change experts and members of civil society on Friday called for the immediate restoration and clearing of the city’s natural waterways and warned that continued neglect in this matter could lead to more frequent and severe urban flooding in the city, as seen during recent rains.

This was the gist of a session titled ‘Obstacles to Karachi’s Natural Waterways and Potential Threats’ held at the Karachi Press Club.

The speakers also highlighted that housing societies built on natural waterways like Saadi Town and Saadi Garden, along with projects near the Malir Expressway, also known as Shahrah-i-Bhutto, are environmentally unfriendly.

They also pointed out that hill torrents from the Kirthar range swelled the Lyari and Malir rivers, and stressed the need to remove all blockages and encroachments in these areas to ensure a smooth water flow.

Speaking on the occasion, urban planner Muhammad Toheed said that climate change is now an undeniable reality, and while countries around the world have upgraded their drainage and infrastructure systems in response, Karachi continues to lag far behind.

“Environmental and climate-related issues are nowhere on our list of priorities,” he said, adding that despite Pakistan being among the most vulnerable countries to climate change, the issue is still not treated with the urgency it deserves.

He pointed out that Karachi suffers from a lack of proper planning and coordination among civic bodies. There is no significant progress in road engineering or drainage infrastructure. The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation must also be held accountable, he said and highlighted that contractors often build roads without engineering supervision, which results in poorly designed surfaces that cause water accumulation and the formation of low-lying flood-prone areas.

Mr Toheed further criticised the discharge of sewage into stormwater drains by the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation.

“This is a disaster. Now we can’t even tell the difference between a sewerage line and a storm water drain,” he said. “The city’s sewerage system has collapsed, with sewage stagnating in several areas even in the absence of rainfall.”

He stressed the urgent need to restore and separate the city’s drainage and sewerage infrastructure to prevent further deterioration.

‘Poor urban planning destroys Malir’s agricultural land’

Agriculturist Azeem Dehqan said that Karachiites should learn about the city’s history, adding that saving the metropolis from its ongoing crises is a moral responsibility shared by all citizens.

He pointed out that Malir and its surrounding areas were once fertile agricultural lands where crops, fruits and vegetables were widely grown, but this productivity has declined significantly over the years due to poor urban planning and the rise of housing societies and development projects that are not environmentally friendly.

Similarly, author Ramzan Baloch said that Malir once had clean drinking water and was known for producing high-quality crops, but over the years, the area has suffered severe degradation of its natural resources.

He also lamented that the people have no interest in environmental issues, which is one of the main reasons for the lack of practical action on climate-related challenges in Pakistan.

Mr Baloch also blamed those in power for the city’s current crises and said that it is the responsibility of the rulers to address these problems, but they have failed to take meaningful action.

Social activist Bashir Baloch said large volumes of rainwater flow from the Kirthar range into the Lyari and Malir rivers. Therefore, authorities need to remove all blockages and encroachments in these areas to ensure proper water flow and prevent future disasters.

He cited a historical example and pointed out that the British had once constructed a railway bridge over the Malir River, which was later washed away by heavy rains due to the large volume of water flowing through the river. Something similar had happened during the current rains, he added.

He also criticised the mayor and claimed that he lacked a proper understanding of the city’s geography and its natural water channels, as evident from his recent media briefings.

Climate activist Yasir Darya said that due to climate change, weather patterns have become increasingly unpredictable, which has disrupted the natural cycle of seasons. He added that even weather experts are now struggling to accurately forecast conditions beyond a few days. In such a situation, he stressed, better urban planning is urgently needed in Karachi to prepare for and adapt to these changes.

Resolution

A resolution presented during the session called for the restoration and clearing of Karachi’s natural waterways and sewerage system.

It also demanded the protection of remaining agricultural land, the formulation of relevant laws and the treatment of sewage for agricultural use.

The resolution further emphasised the need to protect the villages within Karachi’s limits.

Lawyers Abeera Ashfaque, Kazim Mahesar and others also spoke on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025