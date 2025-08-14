Body set up to address Gwadar’s chronic water, power issues

QUETTA: Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a 13-member committee, which is expected to meet tomorrow (Friday), to find permanent solutions for the power outages and water scarcity plaguing Gwadar.

According to a notification, the committee has been mandated to discuss the water and power issues and submit its report immediately after the meeting for the prime minister’s consideration and decision.

It has been tasked with proposing an immediate solution, implementable within four to five days, for uninterrupted water supply to Gwadar city from both the 7.5MGD water supply scheme and 1.2 MGD seawater desalination plant, as well as a mid-term solution, to be implemented within four to five months, for uninterrupted power and water supply to Gwadar district.

Both plans must clearly assign responsibilities to ministers and executing agencies with fixed timelines.

The committee comprises Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, the federal ministers for maritime affairs and energy, federal secretaries of planning and development, maritime affairs and energy (power division), Balochistan chief secretary, chairmen of the Gwadar Port Authority and Gwadar Development Authority, Quetta Electric Supply Company chief executive officer, Umar Cheema and former CEO of Sky Electric Amin Sukhera.

