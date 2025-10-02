Law commission, national IT board sign MoU to digitise justice system

ISLAMABAD: The Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) and National Information Technology Board (NITB) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday to promote digital transformation in the justice sector.

The agreement aims to develop an Analytical Dashboard for the judiciary to consolidate judicial data, integrate information from across the justice sector, and include monitoring indicators of the National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee (NJPMC).

The MoU was signed by the LJCP secretary and NITB chief executive officer at ceremony held at the Supreme Court. It was attended by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, Information Technology and Telecommunication Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja, National Judicial Automation Committee (NJAC) Chairman Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and IT Secretary Zarrar Hasham Khan. Justice Ali Baqar Najafi attended the event online from Lahore.

The dashboard will help track case disposal rates, backlog trends, and institutional performance in real time, supporting better policymaking and improving transparency in the justice system.

On the occasion, an e-office system was also launched in the Supreme Court to digitise file movement and office work. A case management system for judges will be introduced soon to further streamline judicial processes.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025