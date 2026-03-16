Zardari, Bilawal reaffirm confidence in Sindh govt, Karachi mayor

KARACHI: In a strong show of political backing amid mounting criticism mainly following the Gul Plaza tragedy, President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari publicly reaffirmed their confidence in the performance of the Sindh government led by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah as well as the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) under Mayor Murtaza Wahab.

The leadership also praised the governance and efforts of the chief minister and the mayor in “difficult circumstances” while signalling to critics that the party firmly stands behind its provincial and city administrations.

The fresh resolve and commitment came during a parliamentary party meeting of the party at Bilawal House, where top PPP leadership, along with legislators, was in attendance, a statement said. It added that the meeting reviewed the performance of the Sindh government and discussed the current political and global situation.

Chaired by Mr Bhutto-Zardari, the meeting was attended by President Zardari, MNA Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari and the central president of the PPP Women’s Wing, Faryal Talpur. Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro, members of the provincial cabinet and PPP members of the Sindh Assembly were also present.

Addressing the meeting, President Zardari said the party leadership remained committed to carrying forward the mission of PPP founders Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.

He emphasised that the country was currently facing challenging circumstances and what he described as “war-like conditions” globally, stressing the need for unity during such times.

“President Zardari expressed confidence in CM Murad Ali Shah and his cabinet, praising their performance and efforts in running the provincial government. He told the chief minister that he and his team were doing good work and urged them to maintain the momentum,” said a statement.

The president also instructed members of the Sindh Assembly to continue serving the public and to provide as much relief as possible to the people despite the difficult economic and political conditions.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Bhutto-Zardari highlighted the importance of political unity in the current global environment.

He said that when the world is facing tensions and conflicts, all political leaders in Pakistan should work together and remain on the same page for the stability of the country.

At parliamentary party meeting, PPP chief rejects cricitism over Gul Plaza tragedy; says critics uneasy with a jiyala leading Karachi

“The PPP chairman expressed satisfaction with the performance of the PPP-led government in Sindh, saying that despite various challenges, CM Murad Ali Shah had effectively presented and defended the province’s case at different forums,” the statement said.

Referring to criticism following the recent Gul Plaza incident in Karachi, the PPP chairman said his party believed in resolving crises rather than creating them. He described criticism of those trying to manage the tragedy as difficult to understand.

The PPP chairman also defended Murtaza Wahab, saying some political opponents were uncomfortable with a PPP jiyala mayor leading the city.

“The PPP chairman said that he was satisfied with Mayor Wahab’s performance and announced that development work in Karachi would begin soon. The Sindh government and the KMC would respond to propaganda through their performance and public service,” the statement quoted Mr Bhutto-Zardari as saying.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026