E-Paper | September 11, 2025

SHC chief justice inaugurates project to digitise judicial process

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 07:24am

KARACHI: Sindh High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Junaid Ghaffar on Wednesday inaugurated various projects to digitise judicial process, including online filing of cases, e-certified true copies and installation of e-Kiosks.

He said that these reforms represented a decisive step towards a transparent, efficient and technology-driven judicial system in Sindh, setting benchmarks for courts across Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by the SHC, the high court has expanded its digital services to enable the issuance of e-certified true copies for pending and decided cases while an online payment and issuance facility is also in the pipeline to allow advocates and litigants to apply, pay fees and download certified copies directly.

Planned under “E-Courts Vision 2030 — Go Green”, the SHC will shift judicial processes from paper-based to fully digital platforms and lawyers will be able to file cases online, track objections and receive orders electronically, it added.

The statement also said that courtrooms will be equipped with smart rostrum units, dual judge screens and large display panels to support paperless hearings while orders and judgments will be uploaded instantly.

The e-Kiosks are being installed at strategic locations of the SHC to provide advocates and the public with instant access to case updates and related information without approaching court officials, it concluded.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Widening war
Updated 11 Sep, 2025

Widening war

By striking in Doha, Israel has crossed a line with profound implications for regional security.
Public insecurity
11 Sep, 2025

Public insecurity

BIG Brother has been watching us. There have been multiple disclosures over the past year about how the activities ...
Tax directory
11 Sep, 2025

Tax directory

THE government’s decision to publish tax records — payments and declared incomes — of taxpayers may be...
Split court
Updated 10 Sep, 2025

Split court

Laws, rules and justice are not merely tools of governance, but provide architecture for trust, fairness and peace in society.
False freedom
10 Sep, 2025

False freedom

THE Commonwealth likes to talk a big game when it comes to democratic values. Its leaders signed lofty “media...
Gas issues
10 Sep, 2025

Gas issues

THE extension of captive levy — already imposed on the industrial customers of the two public sector utilities...