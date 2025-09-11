SHC chief justice inaugurates project to digitise judicial process

KARACHI: Sindh High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Junaid Ghaffar on Wednesday inaugurated various projects to digitise judicial process, including online filing of cases, e-certified true copies and installation of e-Kiosks.

He said that these reforms represented a decisive step towards a transparent, efficient and technology-driven judicial system in Sindh, setting benchmarks for courts across Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by the SHC, the high court has expanded its digital services to enable the issuance of e-certified true copies for pending and decided cases while an online payment and issuance facility is also in the pipeline to allow advocates and litigants to apply, pay fees and download certified copies directly.

Planned under “E-Courts Vision 2030 — Go Green”, the SHC will shift judicial processes from paper-based to fully digital platforms and lawyers will be able to file cases online, track objections and receive orders electronically, it added.

The statement also said that courtrooms will be equipped with smart rostrum units, dual judge screens and large display panels to support paperless hearings while orders and judgments will be uploaded instantly.

The e-Kiosks are being installed at strategic locations of the SHC to provide advocates and the public with instant access to case updates and related information without approaching court officials, it concluded.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025