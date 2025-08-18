E-Paper | August 18, 2025

Govt working to expand Raast, digitise economy: PM

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 18, 2025 Updated August 18, 2025 07:39am
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a review meeting on Cashless economy. — Press Information Department (PID)
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the government is working on a priority basis to digitalise the economy and shift financial transactions to a cashless and digital system.

Chairing a review meeting on cashless economy in Islamabad on Sunday, he directed all the provincial chief secretaries to fully cooperate with the federal government in expanding the Raast digital payment system to the district level.

The prime minister expr­essed satisfaction over the progress made towards a cashless economy and digital financial systems.

The meeting was briefed that Pakistan will develop digital public infrastructure to create digital IDs for every citizen, integrating national identity cards, biometrics and mobile numbers.

These digital IDs will enable secure and efficient payments.

It was further said that the provincial governments have shown significant progress in linking government-to-public and public-to-government payments with the Raast system.

The meeting was info­rmed that the federal development agencies have granted right of way for fibre connectivity, while discussions are ongoing with Pakistan Railways and the National Highway Authority to expand digital infrastructure.

Published in Dawn, August 18th, 2025

