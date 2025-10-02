E-Paper | October 02, 2025

Pakistan set for Women’s World Cup opener against Bangladesh

Agencies Published October 2, 2025 Updated October 2, 2025 07:04am

COLOMBO: Pakistan’s women’s cricket team will commence their ICC Women’s Cri­cket World Cup campaign on Thursday against Bangladesh, a match steeped in recent history and a compelling personal connection between the two captains.

The encounter at Colombo revisits the dramatic events of the World Cup qualifier on April 19th. On that day, a defeated Bangladesh, led by Nigar Sultana Joty, believed their tournament dreams were over after a loss to Pakistan. Dejected, Nigar retreated, unable to watch the subsequent West Indies vs Thailand match that would decide their fate.

In a surprising turn, the first person to deliver the news of Bangladesh’s qualification was the very captain who had just defeated her: Pakistan’s Fatima Sana.

“I got the first call from Fatima and a few players that were there [in the Pakistan room],” Nigar recalled. “I was like ‘really?’ and they said ‘Yes you guys qualified!’”

This act of sportsmanship highlights a bond that transcends the boundary ropes. The two skippers, who became friends while sharing a dressing room at the 2023 FairBreak Invitational, have a relationship that goes well beyond cricket.

“We are very much buddies,” Nigar stated. “Whenever we get to play together we talk too much and have so much fun. The vibe actually matched up, hers and mine.”

Pakistan captain Fatima war­mly reciprocated the sentiment.

“We have a lot of rivalry matches, but she’s my good friend, we have a good connection off the field,” Fatima said. “She would always sit with me and eat food, go outside together. We had a really good time.”

Their friendship even extends to exchanging cricketing tips, with the batter Nigar advising the aspiring all-rounder Fatima.

However, come Thursday, this camaraderie will be set aside. Both teams are under no illusions about the importance of a win to boost their chances of reaching the semi-finals.

Nigar is prepared for a competitive battle, fully aware of her friend’s threat.

“See, when I get over the line, I think I don’t know who Fatima is, because she’s trying to get me out,” the Bangladesh captain said. “Whenever I play against her I don’t feel like she’s my friend, she’s my opponent.”

The 22-year-old Fatima brings valuable experience from the last World Cup. She aims to emulate the composure of her former skipper, Bismah Maroof.

“I learned a lot [from Bismah], especially calmness in the 50-over format,” Fatima explained. “There are a lot of high-pressure matches, so we want to be calm at all times.”

While Bangladesh’s loss in the qualifiers was only their second to Pakistan in the format in four years, Nigar acknowledges the progress of her counterpart’s team. “How they’ve kept the team in a line and how they performed in the qualifier, shows they are aligned,” she noted.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025

