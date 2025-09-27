E-Paper | September 27, 2025

Australia eye historic World Cup double as Pakistan rely on familiarity of Colombo conditions

Reuters | Dawn.com Published September 27, 2025 Updated September 27, 2025 10:45pm
Sri Lanka’s captain Chamari Athapaththu, Pakistan’s captain Fatima Sana and South Africa’s captain Laura Wolvaardt attend a press conference in Colombo on September 26, 2025, ahead of the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. — AFP
Seven-time champions Australia will once again be the team to beat in the Women’s World Cup as eight teams prepare to battle it out for the trophy in India and Sri Lanka.

England have won four titles and New Zealand one, while Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka will be bidding for their maiden crown.

Australia have a shot at cricket history when the Women’s World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, begins on September 30.

The tournament presents the defending champion Australians, who won three consecutive titles from 1978-1988, with the chance to become the first team in 36 years to win back-to-back women’s one-day World Cups.

They have racked up 26 wins in 30 completed matches since their 2022 World Cup triumph, but captain Alyssa Healy said there would be no complacency. “I think there’s genuinely seven other teams that have a really red-hot opportunity of winning this World Cup,” Healy said at the Captains’ Day event in Bengaluru on Friday.

“I’m not going to single anybody out. It’s quite literally who can handle the pressure for the longest that’s going to get the job done.” Australia have won 13 ICC trophies — the most in women’s cricket.

“I don’t think it’s quite in the Australian culture to get too complacent about things at any point in time,” Healy said.

Pakistan skipper Fatima aims to take advantage of familiarity

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Fatima Sana said they would aim to take advantage of the familiarity of the conditions in Colombo.

“We have a significant advantage playing here [in Colombo] and executing our skills because we know we will be playing all our matches at the same venue and under the same conditions, the Pakistani skipper said at the Captains’ Day event in the Sri Lankan capital.

She added that familiarity would work in favour of the Women in Green.

“Yes, definitely, our main goal is to finish in the top four. I believe the conditions in Sri Lanka are similar to those in Pakistan, so we are familiar with the exact conditions,” she continued.

Pakistan — under an International Cricket Council (ICC) hybrid model decided by the ICC due to political strains between New Delhi and Islamabad — will play all their matches of the event in Colombo.

The Green Shirts had qualified for the World Cup on the back of an unbeaten run in the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers held in Lahore in April of this year.

India seek maiden title

India, co-hosting their first World Cup in 12 years, carry the hopes of a cricket-mad nation as Harmanpreet Kaur prepares for her fifth World Cup and first as captain.

The twice runners-up (2005 and 2017) have a habit of stumbling at crucial moments, but Harmanpreet is determined to change the script.

“Leading my country in the ODI World Cup is very special, it’s happening after 12 years (at home). It’s all about enjoying this moment,” Harmanpreet said.

Sophie Devine aims to close out her career with New Zealand’s second World Cup win, banking on her team’s combination of “young and vintage” players. “Suzie (Bates) and I have got a long history together, having played nearly 20 years in international cricket… ,” Devine said.

“I don’t think either of us will be around much longer, so certainly we’ve come into this World Cup knowing that it’s probably going to be our last one, so we just want to enjoy it.” England will be led by Nat Sciver-Brunt, who took over as captain from Heather Knight in April.

The month-long tournament starts with India facing co-hosts Sri Lanka in Guwahati.

Women's World Cup 2025
Sport

