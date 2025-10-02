Capital reports season’s highest dengue tally

ISLAMABAD: The season’s highest number of dengue cases with 56 infections reported in the federal capital in a single day, besides Islamabad administration sealed six buildings after the presence of dengue larvae and violation of measures, according to APP.

According to the District Health Office (DHO), out of 56 cases, 37 were reported from rural areas and 19 from urban areas. As many as nine cases were reported from Bahara Kahu, which reported 17 cases on Tuesday.

As many as seven cases were reported from Tarlai, and six cases each were reported from Sohan and Tarnol.

“As many as 27 patients are admitted in hospitals, and response to all cases has been carried out in accordance with World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols,” an official of DHO said.

The District Health Office in Islamabad has urged the public to follow preventive measures, particularly regular cleaning of water containers, tanks, and coolers, to help stop the spread of dengue. The citizens have been encouraged to play an active role in protecting their own health and the health of others.

As vaccines are not available in most parts of the world, early detection and proper medical care can lower mortality.

