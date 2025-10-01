‘So far, so good’: Aurangzeb says talks with IMF headed in right direction

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were headed in the “right direction”.

He made the remarks while speaking to reporters as he left a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue in Islamabad. The minister told reporters that the $7.1 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and the $1.1bn Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) were being reviewed.

“So far, so good,” he said. The EFF is undergoing its second review, while the RSF is being reviewed for the first time.

When asked about the reviews and whether they will conclude by October 8, Aurangzeb said: “Whatever discussions are happening, they are moving in the right direction.”

