PM Shehbaz urges IMF to consider flood impact in next review of Pakistan’s economy

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday stated that Pakistan was steadily meeting its International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme commitments, but urged the lender to take into account the recent flood damage in its upcoming review for the country.

Pakistan is expected to meet all seven Quantitative Performance Criteria (QPC) set by the IMF ahead of the second semi-annual review of the country’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme, which was approved in June.

The IMF team is scheduled to visit Pakistan on Sept 25 to review the country’s performance under the $7 billion EFF arrangement, covering the first half of 2025. The review will assess Pakistan’s progress in meeting key economic targets for the March-June quarter.

He said this during a meeting with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF, on the sidelines of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The premier also appreciated the IMF’s longstanding constructive partnership with Pakistan, which had further strengthened under incumbent chief’s leadership, accoeding to the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

More to follow.