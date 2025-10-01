E-Paper | October 01, 2025

Human tragedy

THE electrocution of four workers in Sialkot has left the community heart-broken and furious. These men were carrying out repair work on electricity poles when power was suddenly restored to the line, killing them on the spot. How could such a basic safety failure happen in this day and age? Those running the affairs of the Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) must explain why proper safety protocols were ignored.

Even more disturbing is the fact that the workers were actually not trained linesmen. They were mere helpers who had been forced to carry out repairs they had not been trained for. This shows a culture of negligence where saving costs is valued more than saving lives.

Families have been destroyed, children have been orphaned, and once again we are left with promises of inquiries and reports. But people know how these inquiries end, with nothing but paperwork and no real reforms.

The community is rightly demanding accountability across the board. Safety must come first, not last. This time it was Sialkot, next time it could be some other city in Punjab. If strict safety checks are not enforced, such tragedies will continue to claim innocent lives.

Aisha Masroor
Gujranwala

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025

