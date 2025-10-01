Militant handed down 33-year jail term

SAHIWAL: Regional Anti-Terrorism Court Special Judge Ziaullah Khan sentenced a militant of a banned outfit to a cumulative 33-year jail term, along with a Rs50,000 fine on Tuesday.

According to prosecution the convict, Adeel Baloch (23), a resident of Shumali Katcha, Layyah district, was affiliated with the banned outfit Fitna-tul-Khawraij, linked to banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

He was apprehended by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in a raid on May 8, 2025, at Chak 58/GD near Sahiwal-Faisalabad Road.

During the raid, the CTD officials recovered explosive materials from his possession. Subsequently, he was booked under FIR No 4/25, under sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act 1908, and Sections 7, 13(2a), 20/65, and 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997,by Sahiwal CTD police.

MILITANT HELD: In a sting operation on Monday night, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) apprehended a suspected militant affiliated with a banned organisation at the Commercial Market, Depalpur Road, Pakpattan, while his accomplice fled the scene.

According to CTD sources, the arrested suspect has been identified as Saleem Akhroti, a resident of Paarpal, Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while his fleeing accomplice as Muhammad Usman of village 109/9-L, Sahiwal tehsil.

They say that both are believed to be associated with the proscribed group Fitna-tul-Khawarij, linked to the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

During the operation, the CTD team recovered hate literature, stickers, a banned publication titled Naday-e-Haq, membership forms, donation slips and Rs15,000 cash.

The sources say that Saleem has been booked under Sections 11-F(2), 11-N, 11-G(2), 11-W(2), and 9 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, on a complaint filed by Azhar Hayat, an official of the Sahiwal CTD police station.

Raids are being conducted to apprehend the fleeing suspect, the sources say.

ADDICT DIES: A drug addict died allegedly after being crushed under the wheels of Karachi-bound Baba Farid Express near Pakpattan Railway Station late on Monday night.

According to railway police sources, the deceased was identified as Shakeel, 45, a resident of Mohalla Nasirabad, Pakpattan.

According to initial police investigation, Shakeel was hooked on crystal meth (commonly known as Ice). On Monday night, Shakeel took a heavy dose of ice and eventually fell asleep in the middle of the Pakpattan-Kasur railway track.

At around midnight, he was crushed under the wheels of the Karachi-bound Baba Farid Express.

Rescue 1122 personnel shifted the body to the Pakpattan District Headquarters Hospital.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025