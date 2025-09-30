10 dead, 32 injured in bomb blast near Quetta’s FC headquarters: officials

At least 10 people were killed and 32 were injured on Tuesday after a bomb blast ripped through a busy street near Quetta’s Frontier Corps (FC) headquarters, officials said.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar confirmed the death and injury toll, saying, “Ten people have been killed while thirty-two were injured in the blast. The injured have been taken to the Civil Hospital and Trauma Centre.”

Meanwhile, Civil Lines Police Station House Officer (SHO) Ameen Jaffar told Dawn.com that “eight bodies were brought to the Civil Hospital after the blast.”

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Special Operations Quetta Muhammad Baloch, “The blast took place when a vehicle turned from Model Town towards Hali Road, close to the Frontier Corps (FC) headquarters.”

Television and social media footage captured the moment when the powerful explosion ripped through the street.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemned the incident, calling it a “terrorist attack.”

“Following the incident, security forces gave a swift and effective response, eliminating four terrorists,” a post from the Balochistan government’s X account quoted him as saying.

“The terrorists cannot weaken the nation’s resolve through cowardly acts. The sacrifices of the people and security forces will not go in vain. We remain committed to making Balochistan peaceful and secure. I express solidarity with the families of the martyrs, pray for the elevation of their ranks, and for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Later, speaking during an event in Quetta, he said that “four terrorists were killed by the security forces, while an operation against them is underway.”

President Asif Ali Zardari, on the other hand, said it was a “suicide attack.”

“The president has strongly condemned the suicide attack in Quetta carried out by the Fitna-al-Khawarij, the misguided extremists acting on India’s agenda,” a statement from the President’s Secretariat said.

Fitna-al-Khawarij is a term the state uses to refer to terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

“The president said that the elements serving the interests of Fitna-al-Khawarij and India cannot undermine Pakistan’s peace and stability. He commended the security forces for their timely and effective response, which foiled the malicious designs of the terrorists.”

Per the statement, the president “prayed for the swift recovery of the injured FC personnel and lauded the courage and resolve of the country’s security forces in defending the motherland.”

Six injured in critical condition, emergency declared in hospitals

Following the explosion, the Balochistan Health Department imposed an emergency in hospitals across the capital, according to Health Secretary Mujeebur Rehman.

“An emergency has been declared at the Quetta Civil Hospital, Balochistan Medical College (BMC) Hospital Quetta, and the Trauma Centre,” a statement from Rehman said.

“All consultants, doctors, pharmacists, staff nurses, and paramedical staff have been directed to remain present in the hospitals.”

Speaking to the media later during a visit to the Civil Hospital, Health Minister Kakar said that the condition of six injured people was critical.

“A major terrorist plot was planned. I strongly condemn the blast near FC headquarters,” he said, adding that most of the injured were civilians.

The security situation in Balochistan has worsened in recent months, as terrorists, long involved in a low-level insurgency, have stepped up the frequency and intensity of their attacks. The banned so-called Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), in particular, has adopted new tactics to inflict higher casualties and directly target Pakistani security forces.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Additional reporting by Nadir Guramani.