Two outlaws killed, as many injured in four CCD encounters

GUJRAT: Two suspects wanted in heinous crimes were killed while as many others suffered injuries in four encounters with the crime control department (CCD) teams in various parts of the district on Monday.

A CCD spokesman said in the first encounter, a notorious cattle thief, Shahid Pervaiz of Langay village, was killed near Hanjra Bridge along University Road.

He was involved in at least 60 cases and had been declared a proclaimed offender in four. The operation was led by in-charge of Saddar Gujrat Circle Inspector Adnan Tarrar.

In the second incident, another notorious robber, Zeeshan Aslam of Kunjah, was killed in an encounter with a CCD team led by in-charge of Lalamusa Circle Inspector Shahid Husnain Gondal.

The deceased had been wanted in at least 30 robbery cases and was a proclaimed offender in five.

In a third encounter, suspect Zainul Abedin of Magnolia Park Society, Gujranwala, was injured after being shot in the leg.

He was the main suspect in a case registered at Kunjah police station for looting six shops in the grain market after taking a security guard hostage.

The operation was led by in-charge of CCD Gujrat City Circle Inspector Ameer Abbas Chadhar.

In another incident, Aurangzaib alias Ranga of Phalia, Mandi Bahauddin, also suffered a leg injury during an encounter.

He was a proclaimed offender in nine cases. The police team in this operation was led by Gujrat CCD Station House Officer Inspector Raja Ahsan.

The CCD police have registered the cases against the criminals.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025