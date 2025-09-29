Three suspects injured after ‘accomplices’ open fire on police

TAXILA: Three suspects under custody were injured when their accomplices opened fire on a team of the Crime Control Department (CCD) transporting them after recovery proceedings in Hassanabdal on Sunday, police sources said.

The police stated that a team of CCD was taking the under-custody suspects for the recovery of looted goods, while they were on physical remand.

According to police, two motorcyclists intercepted the CCD team near Hassanabdal police station and opened indiscriminate fire.

The suspects under custody sustained bullet injuries and were shifted to civil hospital, while the attackers escaped towards GT Road. The CCD Attock has launched a manhunt to track down the attackers.

The spokesman said the gang’s ringleader, Syed Agha, was killed in a police encounter on September 15. Another key member, Abu Bakar Siddiquewas, was shot dead on September 18 during an exchange of fire with police.

Police sources said the gang was responsible for dozens of robberies worth millions of rupees and large quantities of gold jewellery in Hazro’s and across Hassanabdal tehsil.

Officials vowed that operations against the remnants of the gang would continue until the network was fully dismantled.

Separately, Wah Saddar police have arrested a three-member gang allegedly involved in a string of street crimes, thefts, burglaries, and motorcycle lifting incidents in the area.

According to police, the gang was active in various localities of Wah Cantt, depriving citizens of their valuables.

During the operation, police recovered Rs150,000 in cash, four stolen motorcycles, four mobile phones, three bundles of electric

wires, and illegal weapons from the suspects’ possession.

SP Potohar Talha Wali said the arrests were made after effective surveillance and intelligence-based operations. “The suspects will be challaned in court with solid evidence, ensuring that they face justice,” he added.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025