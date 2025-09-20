Plea against CCD head posting dismissed

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday dismissed a petition challenging the appointment of Additional IG Sohail Zafar Chattha as head of the Crime Control Department (CCD).

Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry heard the petition filed by Advocate Mian Shahid Mahmood.

During the proceedings, the judge repeatedly asked the lawyer to specify under which law the appointment had been challenged. The judge instructed the lawyer to assist the court with law not with irrelevant publicity seeking arguments.

On behalf of the Punjab government, Additional Advocate General Khawaja Mohsin Abbas told the court that the petitioner had concealed facts and already filed a petition before the chief justice, in which he sought time to make amendments.

Justice Chaudhry expressed displeasure over the petitioner-lawyer for concealing the fact and warned him of dismissing the petition with cost for wasting the court’s time.

The judge also rejected a request of the lawyer for transferring the petition to the chief justice.

“Do you want me to act like a postman and forward this petition to the chief justice? I am a judge, not a messenger. You are doing this for publicity,” the judge reminded the petitioner.

The petitioner requested to withdraw the petition and the judge dismissed it as withdrawn.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025