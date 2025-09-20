E-Paper | September 20, 2025

Plea against CCD head posting dismissed

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 20, 2025 Updated September 20, 2025 05:58am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday dismissed a petition challenging the appointment of Additional IG Sohail Zafar Chattha as head of the Crime Control Department (CCD).

Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry heard the petition filed by Advocate Mian Shahid Mahmood.

During the proceedings, the judge repeatedly asked the lawyer to specify under which law the appointment had been challenged. The judge instructed the lawyer to assist the court with law not with irrelevant publicity seeking arguments.

On behalf of the Punjab government, Additional Advocate General Khawaja Mohsin Abbas told the court that the petitioner had concealed facts and already filed a petition before the chief justice, in which he sought time to make amendments.

Justice Chaudhry expressed displeasure over the petitioner-lawyer for concealing the fact and warned him of dismissing the petition with cost for wasting the court’s time.

The judge also rejected a request of the lawyer for transferring the petition to the chief justice.

“Do you want me to act like a postman and forward this petition to the chief justice? I am a judge, not a messenger. You are doing this for publicity,” the judge reminded the petitioner.

The petitioner requested to withdraw the petition and the judge dismissed it as withdrawn.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Regional security
20 Sep, 2025

Regional security

THE Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement, signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, is making an impact far beyond...
External strains
20 Sep, 2025

External strains

AFTER recording a surplus of $2.1bn in FY25 for the first time in 14 years, the nation’s current account has...
Missing the mark
20 Sep, 2025

Missing the mark

THIS time around, the man recovering from surgery but still carrying the weight of a nation’s expectations,...
Saudi defence pact
Updated 19 Sep, 2025

Saudi defence pact

The Gulf Arabs have seemingly realised that despite their deep ties with the US, America is unlikely to come to their defence.
Security concerns
19 Sep, 2025

Security concerns

PAKISTAN’S intimation to the UN Security Council that terrorist outfits operating from sanctuaries inside...
Farm income tax
19 Sep, 2025

Farm income tax

SINDH Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s call for a ‘review’ of agricultural taxation to help relieve the burden...