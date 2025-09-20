E-Paper | September 20, 2025

Ukraine President Zelensky says will meet Trump next week as Russia intensifies attacks

AFP Published September 20, 2025 Updated September 20, 2025 03:19pm

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would meet US counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly next week as Russia intensified attacks across his country.

Russia carried out one of its largest aerial attacks overnight, firing 40 missiles and some 580 drones at Ukraine in a barrage that killed at least three people and wounded dozens, Zelensky said on Saturday.

Zelensky said he would hold “a meeting with the President of the United States”, adding he would discuss security guarantees for Ukraine and sanctions on Russia during the talks with Trump.

Ukraine has insisted on Western-backed security guarantees to prevent future Russian attacks. Russian President Vladimir Putin has meanwhile warned that any Western troops in Ukraine would be unacceptable and legitimate targets.

A US-led push for a quick end to the war has stalled and Russia effectively ruled out a meeting between Putin and Zelensky — something that Kyiv says is the only way towards peace.

“We expect sanctions if there is no meeting between the leaders or, for example, no ceasefire,” Zelensky said in comments released by the Ukrainian presidency on Saturday.

“We are ready for a meeting with Putin. I have spoken about this. Both bilateral and trilateral. He is not ready,” Zelensky added.

In Russia’s latest aerial assault of Ukraine, “a missile with cluster munitions directly struck an apartment building” in the central city of Dnipro, Zelensky said earlier on social media.

He posted pictures of cars and a building on fire and rescuers carrying a person to safety amid rubble scattered nearby.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the strikes killed one person and wounded 26, with one man in a serious condition, Sergiy Lysak, the head of regional military administration, said.

‘Intense’ fighting

The strikes come a day after three Russian fighter jets violated the airspace of Estonia — a Nato member on the alliance’s eastern flank — an allegation Moscow denied.

But it triggered fears in the West of a dangerous new provocation from Moscow after Poland last week complained that around 20 Russian drones overflew its territory.

Zelensky repeated the call for “joint solutions” to shoot down drones over Ukraine “together with other countries”.

Russia, which has been chipping away at Ukrainian territory for months, announced on Saturday its troops had captured the village of Berezove in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In the northeastern Kharkiv region, “intense actions” were ongoing in the key area of Kupiansk, Zelensky said, referring to a rail hub Ukraine recaptured in its 2022 offensive.

Russian officials meanwhile said their forces had repelled “massive” Ukrainian attacks in the Volgograd and Rostov regions, while one person was wounded in the nearby region of Saratov.

The governor of Russia’s Samara region said “fuel and energy facilities” were targeted, without specifying the damage.

The Russian defence ministry said on Saturday its air defence alert systems “intercepted and destroyed” 149 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 27 over the Saratov region and 15 over the Samara region.

Three rounds of direct peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul have failed to yield anything more than large-scale prisoner exchanges. Russia has maintained a series of hardline demands, including that Ukraine fully cedes the eastern Donbas region — parts of which it still controls.

Kyiv has rejected territorial concessions and wants European troops to be deployed to Ukraine as a peacekeeping force, something Moscow sees as unacceptable.

Russia Ukraine War
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Regional security
Updated 20 Sep, 2025

Regional security

Pakistan should reiterate that its nuclear weapons are meant solely for self-defence, and all relevant circles should exercise caution in their words and actions.
External strains
20 Sep, 2025

External strains

AFTER recording a surplus of $2.1bn in FY25 for the first time in 14 years, the nation’s current account has...
Missing the mark
20 Sep, 2025

Missing the mark

THIS time around, the man recovering from surgery but still carrying the weight of a nation’s expectations,...
Saudi defence pact
Updated 19 Sep, 2025

Saudi defence pact

The Gulf Arabs have seemingly realised that despite their deep ties with the US, America is unlikely to come to their defence.
Security concerns
19 Sep, 2025

Security concerns

PAKISTAN’S intimation to the UN Security Council that terrorist outfits operating from sanctuaries inside...
Farm income tax
19 Sep, 2025

Farm income tax

SINDH Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s call for a ‘review’ of agricultural taxation to help relieve the burden...